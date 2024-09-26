An MP has backed calls for an investigation after a council received a “flood” of support for a battery energy storage facility.

More than 100 comments in favour of the proposed scheme at Heath Common, in Wakefield, were submitted over a 24-hour period.

Harmony Energy wants to build the battery energy storage system (BESS) on farmland close to the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The comments of support came after the company hired Thorncliffe planning consultants to “encourage” local residents in favour of the plans to contact the local authority.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents have been campaigning for two years to stop an energy story facility being built on farmland close to Heath village, in Wakefield.

Jon Trickett, MP for Normanton and Hemsworth, said: “In many years as an elected representative, I have never seen a flood of comments come in during a 24-hour period in this way.

“Local residents are rightfully concerned that this is an attempt to create a false sense of public support for the development.

“It is wrong for private companies to use these methods to influence council decisions in favour of a commercial interest.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Jenkinson, the council’s service director for planning, said an investigation was being carried out after the local authority was made aware of the matter.

Thorncliffe said all the comments submitted were “legitimate” and “should not be seen as anything other than true support.”

A total of 1,151 people have objected to the plans since they were submitted in July 2022, according to the council’s online planning portal.

There have been 129 comments of support over the same period, 116 of which were submitted on August 7 and 8 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Wilton, councillor for Normanton, said: “As the elected councillor for Heath, it is truly important that we uphold democracy by allowing residents to freely take part in the planning consultation.

“I am incredibly concerned about the flood of comments over the 24-hour period purporting to support the project when that has not been the overwhelming view of the many people whom my fellow councillors and I have been speaking to locally for the past several months and years.

“I am therefore pleased the council’s planning department is investigating this matter and I look forward to hearing the outcome”.

Matt Harmer, chief commercial officer at Thorncliffe, said: “The council requires developers to engage with local residents during the pre-application period and encourage them to continue that engagement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our team, from a company called Your Shout, have been talking to neighbours of the site in Heath, and residents close to the site.

“They have encouraged those who want to support the application to do so, in the same way objectors often encourage people to object to applications.

“Both are legitimate, and the supportive comments from residents should not be seen as anything other than true support.

“We believe that ensuring all residents have equal opportunity to comment on proposals is an important part of the planning process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Of course, residents are told that their support will be given to the council and made public, and all give their signature to agree to this process.

“The comment form also allows the team to take letters of objection or neutral comments.”

If the application is approved, 72 containers storing lithium ion batteries could be installed on green belt land.

Battery storage facilities take in power from renewable energy sources and then release it back onto the National Grid when demand is high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The I Love Heath Common action group was set up in opposition to the scheme with concerns over the loss of countryside and a risk of fire at the site.

A spokesperson for the group said: “This strange flood of support comments over a 24-hour period looks something like a deliberate attempt to undermine the democratic right of the people of Wakefield and those who love Heath Common who have voiced their objection for more than two years to these plans for our historic heritage green fields.

“It is in nobody’s interests for the views of local people to be misrepresented or distorted.”

Harmony Energy previously said it has an “impeccable” safety record and has operated 14 sites across the UK without an incident.