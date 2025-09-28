Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move will come as part of a landmark contract between training provider Realise and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

UK training provider Realise has been successful in securing a four-year contract with the authority to deliver the free-to-access Route to Success bus driver training programme.

The fully funded scheme is open to residents of Leeds, Bradford, Wakefield, Kirklees and Calderdale aged 19 and over, offering them the chance to pursue a new career as a bus driver.

Kairon Flowers, director of transport at Realise, said: “We are delighted to have secured this four-year contract extension to continue our important work in West Yorkshire.

“The Mayor of West Yorkshire has made a pledge to ensure everyone in the region has the skills they need to secure work. This programme offers hundreds of people each year the chance to do just that.

“Route to Success offers people a fantastic opportunity to embark on an exciting and rewarding new career path, while addressing the bus driver shortage and protecting vital services.”

Funding for the new scheme has come through the devolved adult education budget of the Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin.

A minimum of 320 learners a year will complete stage one of the Route to Success training up until July 2029.

Stage one is classroom based and covers the fundamentals of bus and coach driving, as well ass challenges and common misconceptions about the profession.

At least 90 learners a year will go on to complete stage two of the programme, which focusses on on-road, practical training.

Those who complete the second stage are given assistance to find employment with SMEs in the region, in a bid to helpe smaller operators find the newly-trained drivers they require to run services.

Many of the stage one learners who do not progress to stage two with Realise will instead go on to complete their training with major bus and coach operators in the region, according to Realise and the combined authority.

More than 600 people in West Yorkshire have engaged with Realise’s Route to Success programme since its launch in 2022, with many going on to secure jobs with transport organisations such as Arriva and First Bus.

The combined authority and Realise said that anyone completing the course should secure a Passenger Carrying Vehicle Licence no more than six weeks after starting the programme, and will be guaranteed an interview with a local bus provider.