More than 2,500 homes to be built as part of Wakefield’s City Fields development

The 110,000 sq ft development, by DeVeer Estates, which is the commercial arm of Berkeley DeVeer, is located on Neil Fox Way and will be known as the City Fields District Centre. It will consist of eight retail units including a 24,500 sq ft supermarket, a children’s nursery, a management suite and 14 apartments.

A spokesman said: “City Fields is a substantial 375-hectare new development that is creating a new community of more than 2,500 homes, a new primary school, parkland and other public realm, connected via the new Wakefield East Relief Road. Harris CM is also currently building 77 houses at City Fields on behalf of Rula Homes.”

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The construction company, Harris CM, has started work on a £10 million contract to build a major new mixed-use development at Wakefield’s City Fields development.

Jason Adlam, CEO at Harris CM, said: “It’s great to be starting work on another major development that will contribute towards the continued regeneration of our hometown of Wakefield.

“We are also thoroughly enjoying working on City Fields District Centre alongside several other Wakefield based companies including architects, The Harris Partnership and HJ Consulting Engineers.

“When work completes in May 2023, this development will provide a focal point for City Fields and benefit both the development’s new residents and Wakefield as a whole, thanks to the new road connections to the city.”

He added: “This continues to be an exciting time for Harris CM and City Fields is an important contribution to our strong pipeline of work for the next 18 months, which puts us on track to hit £70 million turnover in 2022.”

Harris CM is a privately owned construction company that provides new-build and refurbishment property services throughout the UK, and employs 50 people.

Earlier this year, Harris CM revealed it had completed a board-level restructuring and appointed a new managing director as it targets strong operational growth and £70 million turnover this year.