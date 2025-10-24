Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HMRC has reminded self assessment taxpayers they have 100 days to file their tax return and pay any tax owed before the 31 January deadline.

Taxpayers who start their return early can go back to it as many times as they need to before submitting it. Filing early means they also know how much tax is owed sooner and can prepare to pay their bill by the deadline, HMRC said.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Chief Customer Officer, said: “With 100 days to the Self Assessment deadline, now is the time to get started.

Library image of a Tax Return (Self Assessment form) from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC). More than 3.5 million people have already filed their Self Assessment tax return for the 2024 to 2025 tax year and with 100 days to the 31 January 2026 deadline, (Photo by PA/PA Wire)

"Completing your return now means you know how much tax you need to pay ahead of the deadline.

"We are here to help with lots of help and advice, just search ‘file a tax return’ on GOV.UK to find out more.”

Anyone unsure if they need to fill in a tax return for the 2024 to 2025 tax year, can use the Self Assessment checker tool on GOV.UK where they can also register and notify HMRC if they no longer need to complete one.

Taxpayers who have sold assets such as shares after 30 October 2024 need to be aware of changed rates of Capital Gains Tax for the disposal of assets when completing their Self Assessment tax return as it won’t automatically calculate the correct amount of Capital Gains Tax due.

Instead, they may need to work out an adjustment to the tax automatically calculated using the adjustment calculator on GOV.UK.

In a statement HMRC said: “The new High Income Child Benefit Charge (HICBC) PAYE digital service means thousands of Child Benefit claimants who are only in Self Assessment to pay HICBC can now opt out and can choose to pay the charge back through their tax code.

"Eligible customers can call HMRC to de-register from Self Assessment before the filing deadline in a tax year.

"Where a tax return has already been sent, customers can choose to de-register from the following tax year. HMRC will then amend their tax code and they will be registered to pay HICBC through PAYE.”

"Customers do not need to include their 2025 Winter Fuel Payment, or Pension Age Winter Heating payment in Scotland, on their tax return for the 2024 to 2025 tax year as payments received in Autumn 2025 will be recovered in the 2025 to 2026 tax return, due by 31 January 2027.”

The deadline for paper tax returns for the 2024 to 2025 tax year is 31 October 2025. Online filers have until 31 January 2026. More than 11.5 million people filed their tax return for the 2023 to 2024 tax year by the deadline, HMRC said.

Sole traders and landlords with a turnover above £50,000 will be required to use Making Tax Digital (MTD) for Income Tax from 6 April 2026 and be required to submit quarterly summaries of their income and expenses to HMRC.