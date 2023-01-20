More than 60 affordable homes set to be built on former factory site in Knaresborough

A former factory site in Yorkshire will soon be transformed into a major housing development.

Countryside Partnerships, the mixed-tenure developer, and its partner Yorkshire Housing, have been granted permission to build 64 affordable homes in Knaresborough.

The local community is also set to benefit from a £465,000 cash injection into local schools, transport and healthcare.

A spokesman said: “The two, three and four-bedroom family homes will be built on the site of the former Trelleborg factory on Halfpenny Lane for partner Yorkshire Housing.

Library image of Knaresborough town centre. Knaresborough is to receive a boost from 64 affordable new homes. Picture: Gerard Binks

"Planning permission for the new homes was granted earlier in 2022 and discussions around section 106 contributions have now been agreed to ensure that adequate provision will be made for education, healthcare and transport.”

Countryside will invest around £485,000 into projects to support the community, including £281,561.50 which will be earmarked for education.

Andy Poyner, Managing Director, Yorkshire, Countryside Partnerships said: “Countryside Partnerships is committed to regenerating areas and creating communities that people can be proud of. This site will combine spacious, high-quality homes with an exciting and evolving community where people will love to live.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Yorkshire Housing on this inclusive residential development, which will give local people the opportunity to buy the house of their dreams.”

Sian Webster, Director of Development at Yorkshire Housing, said: “We’re really pleased this scheme has been given the go-ahead and it’s great to be teaming up with Countryside to deliver high-quality homes to over 60 families, that they can be proud of.