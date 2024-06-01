More than 80 much-needed council homes could be built in Yorkshire despite multiple objections

More than 80 much-needed council homes could be built despite multiple objections from people living nearby.

Houses and flats would be built on a former school site in Swinnow, west Leeds, if the scheme goes ahead.

Leeds City Council is proposing 82 new homes at the former Hough Side High School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A plans panel will meet on Thursday (June 6) to discuss the scheme.

Houses and flats would be built on a former school site in Swinnow, west Leeds, if the scheme goes ahead.

A report to the meeting said the council had received 106 objection comments, although some were multiple concerns from the same objector.

Damage to trees and wildlife, road safety problems and the appearance of the development were among the complaints.

The report also said a comprehensive objection had been received from a planning consultant on behalf of 31 nearby householders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said there was a growing demand for one, two and three bedroom properties in the Pudsey ward.

It said: “The housing demand data for this area is high. There is a shortage of affordable housing in the Pudsey ward, with an average of 358 bids for each home advertised in the local area.

“The proposed development would support the council’s priorities of providing quality, affordable housing where it is needed and will also bring a currently unused site back into use.”

The council’s south and west plans panel is recommended to approve the scheme, subject to conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Changes had been made to the proposal since the planning application was first presented to the panel in March.

They included improvements to the design of an apartment block which would form part of the development, the report said.

The scheme includes 28 two-bedroom and 23 three-bed houses at the site on Hough Top. Four four-bed houses would also be built, along with 17 one-bed and ten two-bed flats.