More than half of care homes in Yorkshire and the Humber have not been inspected since the pandemic

Data from the CQC, analysed by Care Inspections UK (CiUK), show that, as of 6 February 2025, 619 care homes in Yorkshire and the Humber had not been fully inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) since the year of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Kevin Groombridge, a care quality expert, who is currently leading a team of global partners in developing an International Standard for Adult Social Care, and is chief executive of CiUK, said: “It is becoming patently clear that ‘Care Quality’ Commission, is a misnomer. How can the organisation claim to be ensuring ‘care quality’ when it hasn’t fully inspected more than half of Yorkshire and the Humber’s care homes for five years?”

CiUK is the only UKAS-accredited and registered independent care inspection body in the UK. It undertook research after reports of a CQC backlog of some 5,000 ‘notifications of concern’ was reported to the Health and Social Care Select Committee earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The data show that, of the 1,167 care homes in Yorkshire and the Humber that were registered in 2020 or before, 619 of them (53.04 per cent), have not received a full CQC inspection since the year of the onset of COVID-19.

Kevin Groombridge

Breaking the figures into local authority areas, CiUK has identified high levels of uninspected homes across multiple areas of the region. These include Calderdale – 65.71%, North Yorkshire – 57.06%, Kirklees – 56.88%, and North Lincolnshire – 56.86%.

Dr Groombridge, said: “The evident backlog in care home inspections is a serious concern for all – how can we be certain that our parents and grandparents are receiving quality care if nobody is checking? Of course, the vast majority of adult social care settings, and their staff, work incredibly hard to ensure that our loved ones are well looked-after but that doesn’t mean there isn’t need for audit, inspection and scrutiny.

“The Government needs to get real about the fundamentally flawed CQC; not only is it monumentally behind but its metrics are skewed; it bases its ratings on subjective and biased opinions, rather than evidence and data and leaves care home operators out in the cold, offering criticism without support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even when it carries out an inspection, the CQC can take up to four months to complete its report. It’s simply not good enough. The system needs radical reform, now, to ensure the residents of the 619 care homes in Yorkshire and the Humber, which have not been inspected since 2020, are safe, looked after and receiving the support they need and deserve.”