Morgan Sindall to deliver capital works programme for University of Leeds

Morgan Sindall Construction has been appointed by the University of Leeds to undertake a series of works to improve its campus.

The capital works programme – procured through the Procure Partnership - will entail refurbishment of existing university spaces and entrances as well as re-roofing and cladding works. Morgan Sindall will also create new informal student spaces and as well as upgrading teaching facilities.

Work is set to start on site in the coming weeks and is expected to complete in late 2025. Throughout the build programme Morgan Sindall will deploy its Intelligent Solutions approach, which brings together digital and platform design capabilities with modern construction methods and innovative carbon reduction tools to create unique, sustainable, and inspiring places for its clients.

As part of its delivery of the project, Morgan Sindall will deliver a social value plan that will ensure the project benefits the wider Leeds community.

Ben Hall, Morgan Sindall’s area director for Yorkshire, said: “The University of Leeds is one of the most important institutions in our region and we’re delighted to be appointed to help future-proof and upgrade its campus estate, creating an environment that will continue to provide an outstanding student experience.

“Morgan Sindall Construction is well versed in working on live sites and delivering best in class Higher Education schemes and this experience will help inform our delivery of this project.”