Morrish Solicitors senior partner 'leaving family firm in good hands' as he prepares to retire

Tom Morrish, senior partner at Leeds-based Morrish Solicitors LLP, is stepping down from the firm.

Mr Morrish qualified as a solicitor in 1992 and initially worked in personal injury litigation, before switching specialisms. He has led the firm’s wills and estates team for the last 20 years and has been senior partner for six years.

He is based at Morrish’s branch in Yeadon, where he is a well-recognised figure locally, having been involved in numerous community events and initiatives over the years.

Tom Morrish (right) with partners Anna Sari, John Morrison, Laura Nabozny and David Sorensen at the firm’s 140th anniversary.

The firm which takes Tom’s family name was initially founded in 1882 and has been privately owned from its base in Leeds ever since.

The firm first took the name in 1919 after Eric Morrish, whose legal studies had been interrupted by the First World War, joined forces with sole practitioner Harold James, forming HB James & Morrish.

Tom’s uncle John joined the firm in the late 1940s, and his father Richard joined the firm in the late 1950s.

The Morrish name becoming a fixture on the high street in Yeadon in the 1980s, when its office there opened full-time.

A spokesperson said: “Since then, the firm has grown over the decades, becoming a renowned trade union law firm with 34 union and associations clients nationally, as well as gaining an excellent reputation for high street legal services.

"Morrish Solicitors — as it became known in 2009 — now has a staff of almost 70 working from four offices in West Yorkshire.

"During his career, Tom has worked tirelessly to support elderly and vulnerable clients, ensuring they are treated fairly and offered expert legal advice.

"He is regional director for the Yorkshire region of the Association of Lifetime Lawyers. Outside of his legal work, Tom works with young people and is Group Scout Leader of the 14th Airedale Scout Group, as well as being a keen cyclist and skier.

"He also enjoys building dry-stone walls.”

Mr Morrish said he has been keen to retain the standards set by past family members who had worked for the firm and he is pleased to be leaving at a point where the organisation is well-positioned for the future.

He said: “It’s been a privilege to work at Morrish Solicitors during such a successful period in its history.

"I’ve endeavoured to maintain the high standards set by my forebears and, with the current partners and staff, am delighted that the firm is in a strong position for the future.

"I leave the firm in good hands.”

David Sorensen, managing partner at Morrish Solicitors, paid tribute to Mr Morrish for his years of hard work and said he had played a key role in the successes of recent times.

He said: “We’d like to thank Tom for all the years of hard work and dedication he has put into the firm. Morrish Solicitors has changed immeasurably since he joined, and Tom's commitment over 30 years has been essential to the successes we have achieved.

"The partners, the whole team, and I wish Tom all the best in his well-earned retirement.”