Morrisons: 365 workers face redundancy with all market kitchens and 52 cafes to close

By PA Reporters
Published 24th Mar 2025, 12:42 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 12:53 BST
Morrisons has said 365 jobs are at risk of redundancy because of plans to close some of its cafes, convenience stores, florists and fresh food counters.

The supermarket chain said it was costing more to run the services than it was making from customer spending.

The closures will see it shut down 52 cafes, all 18 market kitchens, 17 Morrisons Daily convenience stores, 13 florists, 35 meat counters, 35 fish counters and four pharmacies.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The majority of staff members affected by the changes are expected to be deployed to roles elsewhere in the business, Morrisons said.

Morrisons will make 365 workers redundant, with all market kitchens and 52 cafes to closeMorrisons will make 365 workers redundant, with all market kitchens and 52 cafes to close
Morrisons will make 365 workers redundant, with all market kitchens and 52 cafes to close

But there will be a total of around 365 employees at risk of redundancy.

Rami Baitieh, Morrisons’ chief executive, said the changes were a “necessary part of our plans to renew and reinvigorate” the chain and invest in areas that “customers really value”.

“Although these changes are relatively small in the context of the overall scale of the Morrisons business, we do not take lightly the disruption and uncertainty they will cause to some of our colleagues,” he said.

Related topics:Morrisons

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice