Since the acquisition of the business by CD&R, Morrisons has repaid a total of £2.4bn of debt, bringing the debt figure down by around 40 per cent from £6.2bn to £3.8bn.

Jo Goff, Morrisons CFO, said: “I’m very pleased with the rapid progress of our deleveraging programme and our debt levels are now around 40 per cent lower than in October 2021, whilst our retail estate remains over 80 per cent freehold. Our operational progress is steadily improving as we invest in our colleagues, our prices, our store and logistics estate, our Loyalty programme and our fresh food manufacturing operations.”