Morrisons bolstered by £2.6bn petrol stations sale as 3,600 job cut figure explained

In recently-published results for the year to October 27, 2024 posted for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Limited, it is revealed that the average number of staff dropped from 104,813 people in 2022/23 to 101,138 – a reduction of 3,675 employees.

The firm recorded profit of £2.7bn, largely driven by a £2.6bn profit from selling its 337 petrol forecourts to Motor Fuel Group (MFG) in a deal which saw Morrisons take a 21 per cent stake in the latter firm.

A company spokesperson said there were a range of factors behind its reduced headcount, including petrol station staff transferring to MFG, the non-replacement of retiring and departing store workers due to productivity improvements and manufacturing site closures.

Morrisons has released its latest results. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

The key metric of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) on continuing operations was also up by 11.2 per cent to £835m.

The company said: “Profit growth has been driven by volume as we have improved our retail offering with sharper prices, increased availability and an improved range. Additionally, our cost savings programme has enabled us to offset inflationary cost headwinds and investment in colleague pay.”

Group revenue was up £565m to £15.2bn with like-for-like sales up 4.1 per cent but overall group sales were down by £1.3bn year-on-year to £17bn following the sale of the petrol forecourt business.

Morrisons, which was bought by US private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice in 2022 for £7 billion, is the fifth-largest supermarket chain in the UK. It was overtaken by Aldi as a member of the so-called ‘Big Four’ in 2022.

Earlier this year, Morrisons announced 365 jobs were at risk of redundancy as it sought to close 52 supermarket cafes, all 18 market kitchens, 17 Morrisons Daily convenience stores, 13 florists, 35 meat counters, 35 fish counters and four pharmacies.

The firm’s results said it has delivered £612m in cost savings already through a multi-year programme, with a focus on “operations optimisation” making use of AI to help replenish shelves more quickly.

It said: “Better availability right through the day is a big factor in improving our sales. We have placed unobtrusive, static cameras on our fixtures which, powered by Al, automatically monitor the availability of the products on the shelves of the opposite fixture. This alerts colleagues, via their handheld device, to check for additional stock and if possible replenish within an hour.

"Cost avoidance, cost reduction and productivity, alongside cash optimisation, are key programmes within operations optimisation.”

Morrisons said it is also focused on “commercial excellence” based on “having the right range, competitive prices and the best promotions for our customers across all channels”.

It said it has made “significant improvements” to its More Card loyalty programme, offering cheaper prices on hundreds of products and more than three-quarters of supermarket sales now made to customers with the cards.

"Loyalty remains a focus and an opportunity for us. This year we launched a rolling programme of over 2.500 'More Card Prices', and at the end of the period we introduced More Card points in our Convenience and Amazon channels for the first time. Our price match against the discounters has increased to over 500 products, and we are increasingly demonstrating value and improving our offer.”

Money from the petrol forecourt sale went in part towards a ‘debt reduction exercise’ from Morrisons’ parent company Market Bidco Limited. The latter’s latest results show the net debt reduced from £7bn in 2023 to £5.3bn last year, while assets increased to £3.1bn from a previous £877m.

The Morrisons results said of the petrol station deal: “As part of this transaction Morrisons became a shareholder in MFG, as well as becoming a supplier to them. The proceeds from the sale have allowed us to strengthen our capital structure, repay debt and invest in the business. The completion of the debt reduction tender in June 2024 reduced debt by 35 per cent within the wider Group, with further repayments in November 2024 taking this to nearly 40 per cent.