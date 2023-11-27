Morrisons cafés to host Christmas parties with dinners starting at £10 per person
Groups of between eight to 20 people will be able to book a space at their local Morrisons café from 27 November to 23 December by speaking to a member of staff in-store.
In a statement, Morrisons said: “Christmas parties at Morrisons offer a pocket-friendly way for people, community groups and businesses looking to celebrate during the festive period.
“A Morrisons two or three course festive feast can be enjoyed for £10 for two courses and £12 for three. The menu includes dishes like prawn cocktail or tomato soup for starters, a Christmas Dinner with all the trimmings and a traditional Christmas pudding with cream or custard and chocolate fudge cake for desserts.”
Chris Strong, Café Buying Manager at Morrisons, commented: “Our cafés are popular meeting spots for many groups, so it’s only right that we make them available for Christmas parties during the festive season to help spread some cheer.
"The menu offers food fit for any Christmas gathering at a pocket friendly price so that as many of our customers as possible can join the celebrations.”
Founded in 1899, Morrisons employs 106,000 staff in 496 Morrisons supermarkets and around 1,100 convenience stores, including 700 Morrisons Dailys.
In September, Morrisons revealed David Potts was stepping down as boss of the supermarket chain after nine years. Mr Potts has been replaced as chief executive officer by Rami Baitieh, the former chief of Carrefour France. The change in leadership comes a year after US private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice snapped up Morrisons for around £7bn.
Speaking in September, Mr Potts said: “Serving as Morrisons chief executive for the last nine years has been the privilege of my working life.
“There have been so many highlights but the way all our colleagues rose to the immense challenge of the Covid pandemic, fed the nation and made sure no-one was left behind will stay with me forever.”