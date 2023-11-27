Morrisons cafés to host Christmas parties with dinners starting at £10 per person

The Bradford-based supermarket chain Morrisons is helping people get into the Christmas spirit without having to break the bank by making its cafés available for parties during the festive season.

Groups of between eight to 20 people will be able to book a space at their local Morrisons café from 27 November to 23 December by speaking to a member of staff in-store.

In a statement, Morrisons said: “Christmas parties at Morrisons offer a pocket-friendly way for people, community groups and businesses looking to celebrate during the festive period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A Morrisons two or three course festive feast can be enjoyed for £10 for two courses and £12 for three. The menu includes dishes like prawn cocktail or tomato soup for starters, a Christmas Dinner with all the trimmings and a traditional Christmas pudding with cream or custard and chocolate fudge cake for desserts.”

Morrisons is helping people get into the Christmas spirit without having to break the bank by making its cafés available to book for parties during the festive season. Groups of between eight to 20 people will be able to book a space at their local Morrisons café from 27 November to 23 December by speaking to a café colleague in-store. (Photo supplied by Morrisons)

Chris Strong, Café Buying Manager at Morrisons, commented: “Our cafés are popular meeting spots for many groups, so it’s only right that we make them available for Christmas parties during the festive season to help spread some cheer.

"The menu offers food fit for any Christmas gathering at a pocket friendly price so that as many of our customers as possible can join the celebrations.”

Founded in 1899, Morrisons employs 106,000 staff in 496 Morrisons supermarkets and around 1,100 convenience stores, including 700 Morrisons Dailys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In September, Morrisons revealed David Potts was stepping down as boss of the supermarket chain after nine years. Mr Potts has been replaced as chief executive officer by Rami Baitieh, the former chief of Carrefour France. The change in leadership comes a year after US private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice snapped up Morrisons for around £7bn.

Speaking in September, Mr Potts said: “Serving as Morrisons chief executive for the last nine years has been the privilege of my working life.