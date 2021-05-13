Morrisons calls on entrepreneurs to get in touch

Morrisons CEO, David Potts

The programme will give firms the potential to sell their products in all 497 Morrisons stores as well as listings in other parts of the business including Morrisons.com, Food Boxes and wholesale channels like Amazon.

Morrisons will also offer promotional plans and favourable payment terms to help businesses scale up.

To support these emerging British businesses, Morrisons has assembled a team of experts to find brands with game-changing, innovative products that need a helping hand to get to the main stage.

The team will offer successful applicants to the programme advice and support covering every aspect of retailing, from production to packaging and marketing and logistics.

Entrepreneurs with products ranging from food and drink to beauty and homewares are being encouraged to apply to the "Growing British Brands" programme by clicking on the "Supplying Morrisons" link at morrisons-corporate.com/suppliers.

This formal programme follows a very strong response to a recent call to arms from Morrisons CEO, David Potts, who encouraged British entrepreneurs with the next big thing to get in touch.

Mr Potts said: “There are thousands of people with great ideas, but getting them to market at scale is often a long, risky and complicated process.

"Morrisons started with just one shop over 100 years ago and is now one of Britain’s biggest retailers. We know and understand the entrepreneurial spirit and want to play our full part in helping the next generation of British brands quickly reach national distribution.

“For too long, small businesses have lacked the opportunity and perhaps confidence to scale up a great idea capable of supplying hundreds of stores at serious volumes. We hope that this programme can provide the support, guidance and confidence for great brands with great products to lift their horizons, to think big and to reach new customers all around Great Britain.”

Victoria Prentis MP, Food Minister, said: “Our manifesto was clear that we want people, both at home and abroad, to be lining up to buy British.

“The ‘Growing British Brands’ programme will boost small businesses, encouraging them to scale up and reach thousands of potential new customers.

“Our food and drink businesses are renowned for high quality products and standards of animal welfare. They form a core part of our agri-food sector which supports over four million jobs and provides £121bn to the UK economy. I welcome this announcement by Morrisons to further support entrepreneurs in this vital sector.”

Morrisons launched its Local Foodmakers programme in 2017, and has since launched over 1,300 products from local foodmakers, growers and producers. This new programme aims to uncover those suppliers who have the ability to be stocked in stores nationwide.