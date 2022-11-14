Morrisons is reducing the price of 52 festive products that see a spike in sales as Christmas approaches. It has also made a commitment to keeping the prices on these products low until the end of the year.

Cranberry sauce, tin foil and stuffing are just some of the products included in the list that see an average increase in sales of more than 50 per cent from mid-November until Christmas compared with the rest of the year.

In a statement, the Bradford-based supermarket chain said: “Morrisons is investing more than £3m to make these cuts as customers look for help reducing and spreading the cost of Christmas.

“Sweet treats such as mince pies and trifles are included in the cuts as well as the key ingredients needed to create seasonal bakes including mincemeat, sultanas, glacé cherries and pastry - along with the cream to serve them with.

"Other chilled items include prawns, dips and flavoured cheeses, while roast potatoes, carrots and sprouts are some of the freezer favourites that have been cut.”

The statement added: “Cupboard fillers such as peanuts and jam have also been reduced in price and customers can avoid any Christmas Day disasters by stocking up on batteries now as packs of AA and AAA varieties are included in the price reductions.”

Today’s festive cuts are in addition to the 150 prices that Morrisons reduced and froze in September on frequently purchased items including chicken breasts, mince, bread, baked beans, chopped tomatoes, potatoes and a variety of fruit and vegetables.

Everyday essentials like toilet paper and cereal and freezer items including fish fingers, chips and pizzas were also cut in price and remain at the lower prices.

David Potts, the chief executive of Morrisons said: “These festive price cuts are on the key seasonal products that we know customers buy more of at this time of year because of the important part they play in Christmas celebrations.

"We understand that our customers are having to make tough choices at the moment about what items to put in their baskets and so we are working hard to help them when it comes to their festive grocery shopping.”

In addition to price cuts, other recent activities that have been launched to help customers with the cost of living include the introduction of exclusive offers to My Morrisons members and the continuation of the Kids Eat Free All Day initiative in Morrisons cafés.

This week, Morrisons Christmas Collector scheme has gone live for eligible My Morrisons members enabling them to receive a significant money-off voucher to spend at Christmas if they meet the criteria and shop in the relevant weeks.

Last month, Morrisons revealed it had launched a Christmas hiring spree to recruit 3,500 workers. The supermarket chain said it is looking to hire a raft of temporary staff for the busy festive period as it expects a jump in demand from customers.

Clare Grainger, Morrisons’ people director, said: “Ahead of the festive season, we are looking for 3,500 Christmas helpers to come and join our fast-moving and exciting team on a temporary or permanent basis.

“There are lots of great opportunities in our various stores and sites across the UK to help people develop new skills and make and deliver the items our customers love to enjoy when celebrating the festive season.”