Morrisons cuts prices on more than 2,000 products in store and online for More Card customers

More than 70 best-selling products have also been added to the supermarket chain’s Aldi and Lidl Price Match scheme, including fresh vegetables.

Alex Rogerson, Group Marketing Director at Morrisons, said: “Today’s move represents our single biggest investment in loyalty and pricing for many years.

"Driving strong value for customers remains our number one priority and today we are slashing the prices on over 2,000 products for More Card customers.”

Morrisons is cutting the price of more than 2,000 products for More Card customers both in store and online (Photo by Matt Alexander/PA Media Assignments)

The loyalty scheme offers will be signposted on supermarket shelves and online, with the latest deals also communicated through the Morrisons More app and on email for More Card holders.