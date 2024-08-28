Morrisons cuts prices on more than 2,000 products in store and online for More Card customers
More than 70 best-selling products have also been added to the supermarket chain’s Aldi and Lidl Price Match scheme, including fresh vegetables.
Alex Rogerson, Group Marketing Director at Morrisons, said: “Today’s move represents our single biggest investment in loyalty and pricing for many years.
"Driving strong value for customers remains our number one priority and today we are slashing the prices on over 2,000 products for More Card customers.”
The loyalty scheme offers will be signposted on supermarket shelves and online, with the latest deals also communicated through the Morrisons More app and on email for More Card holders.
The total number of More Card Price, Low Everyday Price and Price Matched products may vary per store and online and are subject to availability, the statement added.
