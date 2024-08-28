Morrisons cuts prices on more than 2,000 products in store and online for More Card customers

The Bradford-based supermarket chain Morrisons is cutting the price of more than 2,000 products for customers of its More Card loyalty scheme both in store and online.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 28th Aug 2024, 09:19 BST

More than 70 best-selling products have also been added to the supermarket chain’s Aldi and Lidl Price Match scheme, including fresh vegetables.

Alex Rogerson, Group Marketing Director at Morrisons, said: “Today’s move represents our single biggest investment in loyalty and pricing for many years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Driving strong value for customers remains our number one priority and today we are slashing the prices on over 2,000 products for More Card customers.”

Morrisons is cutting the price of more than 2,000 products for More Card customers both in store and online (Photo by Matt Alexander/PA Media Assignments)Morrisons is cutting the price of more than 2,000 products for More Card customers both in store and online (Photo by Matt Alexander/PA Media Assignments)
Morrisons is cutting the price of more than 2,000 products for More Card customers both in store and online (Photo by Matt Alexander/PA Media Assignments)

The loyalty scheme offers will be signposted on supermarket shelves and online, with the latest deals also communicated through the Morrisons More app and on email for More Card holders.

The total number of More Card Price, Low Everyday Price and Price Matched products may vary per store and online and are subject to availability, the statement added.

Related topics:MorrisonsBradfordAldi

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.