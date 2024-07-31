Morrisons expands Just Eat partnership to include 380 supermarkets nationwide
The expansion will see more than 380 Morrisons supermarkets offering Just Eat’s services.
The partnership was initially rolled-out to Morrisons Cafés in 2022, followed by 60 Morrisons Daily convenience stores in December 2023, and today serves almost 700 Morrisons Dailys.
Charlotte Exell, Morrisons Online Operations Director, said: “By building on our successful partnership with Just Eat, we are excited to introduce another fast and convenient option for our customers to get Morrisons groceries delivered straight to their door.
"We’re committed to offering great value and high quality products to our customers however they choose to shop.”
Amy Heather, Director of Strategic Accounts at Just Eat UK, said: “We’re seeing a huge appetite for on-demand grocery from consumers, with over a million customers having purchased groceries via Just Eat last year alone.
"As our customers increasingly seek convenience, extending our partnership with Morrisons signals this significant growing demand and our commitment to providing choice and value to consumers so that they can get whatever they need, wherever and whenever they need it.”
A spokesman for Morrisons said: “Customers will have access to thousands of products all available for delivery via the Just Eat app and website.
“As part of the extended partnership, Just Eat is offering free delivery on all Morrisons grocery products, with a total basket value of over £15, until the end of 2024.”
Morrisons can trace its roots back to 1899 when William Morrison opened an egg and butter stall in Bradford. Today, it has around 500 stores. There are also 1,600 Morrisons Daily convenience stores and an online delivery service where customers can order their groceries and have them delivered by Morrisons or one of the group’s partners including Amazon, Deliveroo and Just Eat.
