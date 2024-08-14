Morrisons extends partnership with Deliveroo to 500 convenience stores
Customers will be able to order from 2,500 fresh, frozen and ambient items for the on-demand delivery, Morrisons said.
Morrisons has been working with Deliveroo since the height of the Covid pandemic in April 2020 and the service is already available in around 390 supermarkets. In September 2021, Deliveroo also launched its first delivery-only grocery store ‘Deliveroo Hop’ in partnership with Morrisons.
Joseph Sutton, Convenience, Online & Wholesale Director for Morrisons, said: “Our partnership with Deliveroo has gone from strength to strength since we first started working together in 2020. Customers tell us how important rapid delivery services are to them and so we’re delighted to be extending the Deliveroo service and making it available from 500 of our Morrisons Daily stores.”
Suzy McClintock, VP of Grocery and Retail at Deliveroo, said: "We're excited to expand our partnership with Morrisons to 500 Morrisons Daily stores. We've been proud to partner with Morrisons since 2020 and our customers love the convenience of getting fresh groceries delivered to their door on demand, and this extension means even more people across the UK can enjoy that service. We are thrilled to continue bringing more of Morrisons' range straight to our customers' homes.”
