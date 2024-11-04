Morrisons hires ‘The Greatest Showman’ film maker Michael Gracey to direct Christmas TV advert
Morrisons’ new Christmas TV advert has been directed by ‘The Greatest Showman’ film maker Michael Gracey and features a 26-strong choir of the supermarket chain’s staff from across the UK.
The ad, by creative agency Leo Burnett, is set to the soundtrack of Give a Little Love from the musical Bugsy Malone.
A spokesman said: “The soundtrack sets the tone with the feel-good energy and celebratory warmth of a big ‘musical’ production finale.”
The 60-second advert opens on a snowy evening, with a Morrisons delivery van arriving at a home.
A spokesman said: “Inside, a lone oven glove catches a spotlight and springs to life, beginning to sing the opening line of Give a Little Love. As the ad progresses, we are taken on a journey through a series of festive kitchens, where the gloves provide moral support to hosts preparing for the big day.”
Alex Rogerson, Morrisons Group Customer and Marketing Officer, said: “Morrisons is here to ensure that every host can put on the greatest show at home this Christmas.
"We know that hosting can come with some pressure, but with our Christmas range and a little help from Morrisons experts and our singing oven gloves our customers are set to shine bright this Christmas.”
Mark Elwood, Chief Creative Officer at Leo Burnett UK, said: “The oven glove puppets have become an icon of Morrisons’ Christmas, embodying the heart and soul of every festive kitchen.
"This year, we wanted to take them to the next level by giving them their own voices, turning them into inspiring and supportive companions for hosts all over the nation. Highlighting the journey every Christmas chef goes through; we knew this theatrical take and ‘The Greatest Showman’ Director Michael Gracey, would truly bring this to life.”
Morrisons is also launching a series of social content featuring the oven gloves, including a series of films with the gloves suggesting dishes for different festive occasions.