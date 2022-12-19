The Bradford-based supermarket chain Morrisons is giving away more than 175,000 ‘wonky carrots’ from its stores nationwide on December 22 and 23 to help cut food waste during the cost of living crisis.

The star of the Morrisons Christmas ad, “Farmer Christmas”, has helped to deliver more than 29 tonnes of wonky carrots on his festive tractor for children to pick up for free so they can leave them out on Christmas Eve.

In a statement, Morrisons said: “British wonky carrots that are oversized or misshapen will be available in all 498 stores for customers to pick-up from a Morrisons’ community champion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The move hopes to encourage families to choose ‘wonky veg’ more often to reduce waste as this produce would have otherwise been discarded.”

Morrisons is spreading the festive spirit by giving away carrots at all its stores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Todd, senior carrot buyer at Morrisons, said: “Christmas is a magical time of year and we want to help our customers celebrate in any way we can. Our delicious wonky carrots are hugely popular as they help our British farmers reduce waste and are a cheaper alternative for customers.”