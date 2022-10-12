Too Good To Go Magic Bags are now available in 397 Morrisons cafés across the UK and come packed with either warm or cold goods. The contents of each bag have a value of up to £11 but will be sold to customers for £2.99 through the app which customers can download for free.

All items from the Morrisons café English breakfast can be included in the hot Magic Bags such as bacon, beans, hash brown and sausages.

Sweet treats including strawberry cheesecake, apple turnover, vegan fruity flapjack, lemon drizzle loaf and more make up the cold Magic Bags.

Morrisons is extending its Too Good To Go offering into all its cafés to prevent food waste while also helping customers to save money.

Bradford-based Morrisons was the first supermarket in the UK to offer food past its best before date through Too Good To Go in 2019, with customers being able to use the app to purchase Magic Bags of unsold fruit, veg, bakery and deli items.

Since then, Morrisons customers have purchased nearly 750,000 Magic Bags through the app and in turn saved over 400 tonnes of food from going to waste.

Morrisons is also launching Too Good To Go in 17 of its Market Kitchens where customers can get a breakfast or evening bag - both of which have hot and cold options.

The Market Kitchen breakfast Magic Bags have a value of up to £10 and cost £2.50 whilst the evening bags have a value of up to £14 and cost £4. Morrisons Market Kitchen counters included in the Magic Bags include Char & Smoke, Bird & Baste, Pizza by the Metre, The Chippy, Brew, Milkshake & Waffle, Fresh Juice and Food To Go.

Sian Whittle, category director of food service at Morrisons, said: “By working with partners such as Too Good To Go, we aim to cut food waste by 50 per cent by 2030. Our customers have responded really well to the Magic Bags we currently sell and by expanding our offer to include both our cafés and Market Kitchen we can help cut food waste while also helping customers to save money.”

Too Good To Go lets users rescue surprise Magic Bags of unsold food from retailers, restaurants, cafés, hotels and manufacturers, so it doesn’t go to waste.