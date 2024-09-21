Morrisons makes More Card promise for Daily convenience stores after Which? criticises high prices

A study by Which? compared the cost of 42 popular grocery items at convenience chains Morrisons Daily, Sainsbury’s Local and Tesco Express against prices at their full-sized supermarkets on three occasions in June and July, also checking loyalty scheme discounts.

It found the biggest price difference for the basket was at Morrisons Daily, where shoppers paid 21 per cent more on average for the same groceries than at a Morrisons supermarket.

A 400g tin of own-label chickpeas was 104 per cent more expensive at the convenience store – £1 in comparison to 49p at the supermarket – while a 165g tub of Philadelphia soft cheese cost 63 per cent more at £2.58 compared with £1.58 at the supermarket.

The total cost of the basket of groceries at Morrisons Daily averaged £16 more, which could set consumers back a total of £832 more over the course of the year if they bought the same products once a week, Which? warned.

Three products were discounted for loyalty scheme members in Morrisons’ bigger stores but not at its convenience stores, meaning the average price difference for cardholders would have been slightly higher at 22 per cent.

A Morrisons spokesperson said: “We’re always working hard to keep prices down and competitive for our customers while maintaining high standards and availability in all our stores. Last year, we became the first supermarket to introduce our budget ‘Savers’ range into Morrisons Daily stores nationwide.

“We know our customers and business partners would like to see the More Card accepted in Morrisons Daily stores, so we are actively working on introducing the offer into our convenience estate in the coming months.”

Earlier this year, Morrisons announced plans to open hundreds more convenience stores, taking its total number of Daily shops around the country up from 1,600 to 2,000 by 2025.

The Morrisons Daily brand was launched in 2015 shortly after the sale of its M Local range of shops. In 2022, it took over collapsed retailer McColl’s as part of the expansion of its convenience store offer and earlier this year acquired 38 such shops in the Channel Islands from SandpiperCI.

Which? found that while Sainsbury’s and Tesco had fewer variations in their prices between convenience stores and larger stores, Sainsbury’s Nectar members could still be paying an average of 14 per cent more on average at Sainsbury’s Local, while Clubcard holders could be paying 11 per cent more at Tesco Express.

Which? Retail editor Ele Clark said: “Unfortunately, many people are without easy access to transport or online deliveries which leaves them reliant on smaller nearby stores.

“Convenience stores may often be easier to travel to and handy for shoppers who need to stock up on a few essentials, but people who have to use them regularly will be spending significantly more over the course of a year than those with access to larger supermarkets.

“Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Tesco have committed to offer a broader range of budget and lower-priced ranges in their convenience stores as a result of Which? campaigning, but this latest research shows that more can still be done to increase the range of affordable product options for those consumers who rely on convenience stores.”