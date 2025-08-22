Morrisons opens cash deposit ATMs in Yorkshire supermarkets "helping make banking more accessible"
The non-bank cash deposit ATMs allow customers to both withdraw and deposit cash, with the regional rollout including shops in Hull, Malton and Redcar.
Morrisons cash deposit ATMs are now taking in over £1 million in cash deposits every month.
Ben Mildred, Treasury Manager at Morrisons, said: “We’re proud to be helping make banking more accessible by offering cash deposit services in our stores.
"Customers have told us they like the flexibility and convenience the cash deposit ATMs offer and so we are pleased to be rolling them out to more stores in the coming weeks.”
The ATMs have been delivered thanks to collaboration with partners including NoteMachine who operate the ATMs and Cash Access UK., an organisation funded by the UK’s biggest banks to bring shared cash services to communities.