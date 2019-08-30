Morrisons opens up its cafes to community groups free of charge

Morrisons is to offer free meeting spaces to local groups such as new parents, charities, book clubs, craft groups and gaming communities.

Groups can book tables, which can seat up to 20 people.

Morrisons cafe - Horsforth

The initiative is designed to help community groups deal with the increasing cost of booking meeting spaces in local centres, after its research revealed that local groups typically spend up to £20 an hour on meet up spaces.

Helen Tordoff, Head of Cafes at Morrisons said: "We’ve seen more groups use our café spaces as meet up areas so we’re delighted to formalise the offering and make it even easier for local communities to come together over a cup of tea and great food.”

Rachel Taylor, member of Horsforth Craft Group, said “Some community centres can be tricky to book as costs can be quite high and there is limited availability. Our local Morrisons café is perfect as it is free to book and there’s always good food and drink available. We meet there regularly to create our craft masterpieces and would encourage any other clubs to consider Morrisons as an affordable and pleasant place to meet.”

Meet up areas will be available in Morrisons cafés between 9am until 11 am and 2pm until café closing every weekday.

To book a meet up area slot, groups can email their local Morrisons Community Champion with bookings taken on a first come first serve basis.

Morrisons also offers enclosed “boardroom” meeting rooms in eight stores across the UK which can be booked at no extra cost. These rooms are available to groups who might need a more private area to meet in. Five more of these rooms will be opening in Morrisons across the country next year.