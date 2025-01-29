Morrisons reports 'broad based progress across the business'

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company said like-for-like sales rose 4.1 per cent in the year ending October 27 while earnings jumped to £835m, up from £751m the previous 12 months.

Morrisons told investors it had made broad-based progress across the business.

The acquisition of 36 convenience stores in the Channel Islands was completed in November 2024 and debt has been reduced by 40 per cent from its peak, Morrisons said in a statement.

Sales at Morrisons surged last year as the supermarket said it took market share from competitors and grew its loyalty card scheme.

There has also been continued growth in the convenience store estate, which now stands at more than 1,600 stores. Full year total revenue was up by 3.8 per cent to £15.3bn.

Rami Baitiéh, Chief Executive, said: “This has been a year of urgent reinvigoration and positive progress for Morrisons.

"Customer transactions increased, market share grew from Q2 (the second quarter) and we saw positive switching from our competitors.

“The improvements across the business have resulted in better availability in our stores, sharper prices, more effective promotions and a strong and growing loyalty scheme.

He added: “This operational progress is now starting to be reflected in our financial performance, with full year like-for-like sales up 4.1 per cent and EBITDA up by 11.2 per cent.

"We ended the year particularly strongly with Q4 like-for-like sales up 4.9 per cent - the strongest like-for-like quarter for almost four years.

“The More Card is firmly established as a customer favourite after a stunning year with linked sales growing from 47 per cent just 18 months ago to 76 per cent today.

"We have introduced a rolling programme of around 2,500 deeply discounted More Card prices and points are now awarded on every product.

"In the two-week Christmas period around 3.5 million Morrisons Fivers were redeemed by customers.

“I want to thank everyone at Morrisons for their commitment and energy every day and for playing their part in the significantly improved performance that we are reporting today.

"Supermarkets, convenience, online, wholesale and Myton Food Group all contributed to the improving picture, helping us serve our customers better.”

Jo Goff, the CFO, (chief financial officer) said: “A year of broad based operational progress has helped to deliver a significantly strengthened Morrisons.

"We delivered a further £150m of progress on our working capital programme in the year, taking the total since the start of the programme to £450m, and have achieved £312m in our cost saving programme in the year.

“Our capital allocation framework remains to firstly invest in our estate and proposition, second to reduce debt and leverage and third to invest prudently in growth.

"We have a good track record in each of these, and debt is now down 40 per cent from its peak.”

It was also revealed that the Sir Ken Morrison Leadership School for colleague development was now on to its third cohort with plans for a total of more than 1,000 students either graduated or in school by the end of the financial year 2024/25.