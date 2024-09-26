Chief executive Rami Baitiéh said the focus on listening to customers, improving availability and extending the breadth of the Morrisons More Card had driven another quarter of “good headway” across the board.

In the third quarter, total sales excluding fuel were £3.9bn, an increase of 2.1 per cent. Morrisons said there had been a “strong performance” from its clothing brand Nutmeg with like-for-like sales up 8 per cent and Back to School sales up 23 per cent.

The supermarket group said its like-for-like sales, excluding fuel and VAT, grew by 2.9 per cent in the three months to July 28.

It represented an easing from 4.1 per cent growth in the previous quarter as food and drink inflation reduced.

Mr Baitiéh added: “Like-for-like sales remained positive, the switching data improved year-on-year and although the market was noticeably softer in Q3 (the third quarter), our relative position improved and our market share stabilised.

“As inflation reduces we are seeing customers increasingly valuing Britishness, provenance, quality and the love of great value fresh food, all of which is in Morrisons heartland.

"Our price competitiveness improved further in the quarter as our Aldi and Lidl price match, More Card offers and everyday low prices combined to give customers increasing confidence in Morrisons’ great value.

He added: “Availability improved further in the quarter, helped by the installation of AI-powered availability cameras in the majority of our stores. These cameras monitor on-shelf stock levels, automatically reordering where necessary and alerting colleagues in real time to gaps.

"This system is bringing down the in-day replenishment times significantly, which in turn is having a positive effect on availability, sales and customer satisfaction.

“Loyalty remains a key focus for us. The current quarter will be a transformational one for the More Card with the introduction of a number of new elements.

"In early September, we introduced a rolling programme of over 2,000 “More Card Prices” with very significant savings on every offer.

He added: "We are also extending the breadth of the loyalty scheme with the introduction of More Card points on our Amazon channel. The next phase is to introduce the More Card into our convenience stores, which will start in October.”

Earlier, Morrisons revealed it had agreed a £331m property deal as part of efforts to cut its significant debt pile.

The private equity-owned retailer said that it expects to complete the “ground rent financing” deal around October 2.

It said Morrisons will sell 76 properties to an undisclosed business, before these are then leased back to the retail firm.

Sky News reported that real estate investor Song Capital is the buyer.