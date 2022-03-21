Morrisons reveals a new ‘Pocket Money Menu’ where every item is 99p or less for Mothers' Day

The Bradford-based supermarket chain has revealed that every item on its ‘Pocket Money Menu’ is 99p or less.

In a statement, Morrisons said: "The menu has been inspired by our youngest shoppers and includes mums’ favourites including tea, coffee, toasted teacakes and crumpets for just 99p. Plus, Morrisons famous doughnuts are also on the menu for just 35p, so kids will be able to enjoy one too."

According to analysis by RoosterMoney, the average pocket money for 4-10 year olds is £4.12 per week, making the new pocket friendly café menu affordable for young shoppers to spoil their mum.

Morrisons has launched a new ‘Pocket Money Menu’ in its cafes nationwide to help kids treat Mum this Mother’s Day.

Ali Lyons, Head of Café at Morrisons, said: “Mums are always finding ways to brighten our day. We hope that our 99p Pocket Money Menu will help sons and daughters to show mum their appreciation and spend some quality time together.”

Morrisons has also brought back its ‘Feed the Family’ offer for just £10 in its cafés nationwide this week - just in time for Mother’s Day.

A spokesman said: "Adults can choose from a range of café favourites including hand-battered fish and chips, lasagne, jacket potatoes and burgers as well as drinks such as soft drinks or coffee. For the kids, the offer includes smaller portions of chicken nuggets or macaroni cheese along with drinks such as Tropicana or milk. Children will also receive a piece of fruit alongside their main meals.

"Tea and coffee will remain at just 99p, making them one of the cheapest places to pick up a hot drink on the high street."