Morrisons: Shoppers react with fury to news that 365 jobs at risk

Shoppers have reacted with anger to the announcement that 365 jobs are at risk of redundancy at Morrisons, as the Bradford-based supermarket chain announced a major overhaul of its store operations.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 24th Mar 2025, 14:12 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 14:42 BST

The supermarket chain said it was costing more to run the services than it was making from customer spending.

The closures will see it shut down 52 cafes, all 18 market kitchens, 17 Morrisons Daily convenience stores, 13 florists, 35 meat counters, 35 fish counters and four pharmacies.

The majority of staff members affected by the changes, which will be made over the next few months, are expected to be deployed to roles elsewhere in the business, Morrisons said.

But there will be a total of around 365 employees at risk of redundancy.

Many shoppers are unhappy at this development, which they believe would not be in keeping with the business principles of the late Sir Ken Morrison.

One man posted on The Yorkshire Post’s Facebook page: “Morrisons have been on the skids for a long time, gone are the days of the staff in long aprons and smart shirts and blouses, it's fast becoming a 'not to go to'."

Another added: “Not at all the lovely clean shops they used to be."

Another Facebook user said it not be worth going into Morrisons anymore, if the company is shutting butchers, fish counters and florists too.

However, some people who left comments on The Yorkshire Post’s Facebook page welcomed the move, with one woman saying: “Good..going back to basics at last whilst it will be terrible for the staff involved local businesses might get the opportunity to thrive again.”

Rami Baitieh, Morrisons’ chief executive, said the changes were a “necessary part of our plans to renew and reinvigorate” the chain and invest in areas that “customers really value”.

In most locations, the Morrisons cafe has a “bright future”, but a small number have specific local challenges which made closures “the only sensible option”, Mr Baitieh said.

The chief executive said in a statement issued on Monday that Morrisons was committed to the Market Street model but that parts of it were “simply uneconomic”.

