Morrisons: Supermarket chain posts eleventh consecutive quarter of like-for-like sales growth

The UK’s fifth largest supermarket group revealed that total sales grew by 3.5 per cent to £4bn for the 13 weeks to July 27.

It represented a slowdown from growth of 4.2 per cent in the previous quarter.

Morrisons also said it secured £63m of cost savings over the period, as it remained on track to hit its target of £1bn in savings by the end of the 2026 financial year.

Morrisons has revealed increased sales despite pressure from "rising inflation and challenging macroeconomic conditions" in the latest quarter.

Morrisons also achieved a successful refinancing and a further £261m reduction in its gross debt.

Rami Baitiéh, Chief Executive, said: “Against a background of rising inflation and challenging macroeconomic conditions like-for-like sales grew by 3.0 per cent in our third quarter, making it our eleventh consecutive quarter of like-for-like sales growth.

"Our market share was stable, as it has been since the start of the year.

“Consumers are feeling the squeeze and we are continuing to work hard to help our customers make the most of stretched household budgets, staying true to Morrisons’ values of providing good affordable fresh food for all.

"As we do this, we are also managing the incremental impact of the Autumn budget and other Government legislation, which has created significant cost headwinds, some of which were unexpected at the start of the financial year.

“In Q4 (the fourth quarter) inflation has increased further and we are adapting and adjusting to make sure we continue to offer the best value, cutting prices for all customers, tailoring promotions and offering More Card customers even better rewards for their loyalty.

"Last week we cut prices on 650 everyday items and this week we launched over 400 new products as part of our biggest Fresh range launch for a decade.

"All of this will help Morrisons customers make their hard earned money go further as we head towards the peak Christmas trading period.

“In this challenging environment I want to pay particular tribute to our colleagues and thank them all for their continued commitment and hard work.”

Jo Goff, Chief Financial Officer, said: “We delivered a resilient performance in Q3 in tough market conditions and with significant external cost headwinds.

"We also made further progress with our capital structure, completing a material refinancing which further reduced gross debt, and proactively extended maturities to 2031.

"We have now repaid a total of £2.7bn of debt since the acquisition of the business by CD&R, bringing the current debt figure down by around 43 per cent from £6.2bn to £3.5bn.

“As we continue to face into significant cost headwinds we are also making good progress with our cost reduction programme and remain confident of reaching our recently increased target of £1bn in total cost savings by the end of FY26 (full year 2026).”

Morrisons can trace its roots back to 1899, when egg and butter merchant William Morrison opened a stall in Bradford market. It expanded rapidly under Sir Ken Morrison, who turned Morrisons into a public company.