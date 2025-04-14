Morrisons: Supermarket giant updates loyalty card to support Marie Curie

The Bradford-based supermarket chain Morrisons has made changes to its loyalty card to allow customers to donate their points to support Marie Curie, the charity which provides care for people with terminal illnesses in their homes and hospices.
Morrisons said the new feature had been introduced after customers and staff asked for the option of being able to put their points towards a charitable cause.

Customers will be able to donate their More Card Points to Marie Curie through the More Card App or More website. Each donation will be converted into a monetary value and transferred to Marie Curie on behalf of the customer.

David Scott, Corporate Affairs Director at Morrisons, said: “We are delighted to see this next step in our partnership with Marie Curie which builds on £1m already raised thanks to our colleagues and customers.”

Matthew Reed, Chief Executive at Marie Curie, added: “Every pound donated helps ensure more people can access the expert care and compassion they need at the end of life."

