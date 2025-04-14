Morrisons: Supermarket giant updates loyalty card to support Marie Curie

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morrisons said the new feature had been introduced after customers and staff asked for the option of being able to put their points towards a charitable cause.

Customers will be able to donate their More Card Points to Marie Curie through the More Card App or More website. Each donation will be converted into a monetary value and transferred to Marie Curie on behalf of the customer.

David Scott, Corporate Affairs Director at Morrisons, said: “We are delighted to see this next step in our partnership with Marie Curie which builds on £1m already raised thanks to our colleagues and customers.”