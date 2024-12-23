Morrisons supermarket is to give More Card customers 10 per cent off their entire shop on December 23 and 24 following major issues on Monday morning.

Issues reported on Monday included expected late delivery times, More Card discount problems and Morrisons Fivers redemptions.

Every store has now made the top 100 More Card prices the regular price for all customers regardless of if they have a More Card or not.

As an apology for the issues, the shop will also give More Card customers an extra 10 per cent off their entire shop as an apology.

The updated statement reads: “More Card customers to get 10% discount on whole shop.

“Today we are experiencing some system issues which are affecting our More Card customers. For More Card customers who have Morrisons Fivers to redeem, these will be done manually in store by colleagues.