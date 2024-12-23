Morrisons: System issues, More Card discount problems and late home delivery orders as supermarket issues statement
System issues are affecting More Card discounts – the loyalty scheme at the supermarket – and Click and Collect Orders, a statement released on Monday explained.
If More Card prices are not registering correctly, the supermarket will apply a 10 per cent discount to the customer’s entire shop.
Some home delivery orders are expected to arrive late today due to the issues, Morrisons said.
The statement in full reads: “This morning we are experiencing some system issues which are principally impacting some More Card discounts and Click and Collect orders. For More Card customers who have Morrisons Fivers to redeem, these will be done manually in store by colleagues. And if More Card prices are not registering, we will apply a 10% discount to the customer's entire shop.
“For Click and Collect orders, we are asking customers to wait for an email to inform them that their order is ready for collection before heading to store. Some home delivery orders may be arriving late today - and we will be communicating directly with those customers affected.
“We sincerely apologise to our customers for this inconvenience - Your Morrisons Team”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.