The supermarket chain said it is looking to hire a raft of temporary colleagues for the busy festive period as it expects a jump in demand from customers.

Morrisons said the key trading period is set to be “even bigger” than normal “with the added excitement of a Winter World Cup”.

It said the recruitment drive is therefore looking for 500 more workers than it did last Christmas.

Morrisons has launched a Christmas hiring spree to recruit 3,500 new workers.

The hiring spree includes roles across the UK in Morrisons stores, food making and logistics operations.

Clare Grainger, Morrisons’ people director, said: “Ahead of the festive season, we are looking for 3,500 Christmas helpers to come and join our fast-moving and exciting team on a temporary or permanent basis.

“There are lots of great opportunities in our various stores and sites across the UK to help people develop new skills and make and deliver the items our customers love to enjoy when celebrating the festive season.”

The announcement comes as the retailer closes in on the £190 million takeover of convenience store chain McColl’s.

The supermarket group agreed to a deal to rescue McColl’s from administration in May, after the convenience chain was weighed down by soaring costs due to supply chain disruption, inflation and its large debt burden.

On Thursday, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) confirmed it would accept an offer from the retail group to sell 28 stores to a buyer, or buyers, approved by the watchdog.

The CMA had raised concerns over 35 locations where the close proximity of Morrisons and McColl’s stores created competition worries but indicated the store sale plan will allay these concerns.

David Potts, Morrisons’ chief executive, noted that he was happy with the decision.

He said: “I am pleased that the acquisition of McColl’s has cleared the final regulatory hurdle.