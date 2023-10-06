The Bradford-based supermarket chain Morrisons is hiring 3,500 extra staff to work in its stores, food manufacturing sites and logistics operations nationwide to help meet increased demand in the run up to Christmas.

A spokesman said Morrisons was looking to hire people in temporary jobs ranging from customer assistants to home delivery drivers and production and warehouse operatives.

In previous years, many of the staff who have joined in temporary roles have gone on to find permanent positions within Morrisons, the spokesman added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clare Grainger, people director at Morrisons, said: “Christmas is one of our busiest periods and we’re looking for an additional 3,500 people to join our teams.

Morrisons is hiring 3,500 extra customer assistants, home delivery drivers and warehouse operatives at stores and sites nationwide to help meet increased demand over the Christmas period. (Photo supplied by Morrisons)

"These new colleagues will play a crucial role in creating and delivering the products our customers need to help make their celebrations special. There are lots of great opportunities on offer across the UK with both temporary and permanent roles in our stores, manufacturing and logistics sites.”

Last month, it was revealed that David Potts is stepping down as boss of the supermarket chain after nine years in the top job. Mr Potts will be replaced as chief executive officer by Rami Baitieh, the former chief of Carrefour France, from November.

The change in leadership comes a year after US private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice snapped up Morrisons for around £7bn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The retailer said Mr Baitieh will work closely with his predecessor to ensure a “smooth handover period”.

Speaking at the time, Mr Baitieh said: “Morrisons holds a special place for shoppers across the UK, and I am honoured to be joining the business to help build on the strong links the company has with its loyal customers and the communities where it operates.”