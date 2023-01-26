Morrisons' total full year revenue increases by 2.2 per cent to £18.4bn

The Bradford-based supermarket chain Morrisons has warned of a “continuing sense of uncertainty” in consumer sentiment as it revealed that its total group revenue increased last year.

David Potts, the group’s chief executive, said Morrisons had felt the impact of last year’s soaring inflation “more immediately” than its competitors although it had delivered positive trading momentum over the last two quarters.

Morrisons has updated investors on its full year trading performance for the 52 weeks ending October 30 2022. The statement said: “With continued high food inflation, rising interest rates, an ongoing cost of living crisis and the war in Ukraine set to enter its second year, there is a continuing sense of uncertainty in consumer sentiment.”

Group revenue for the year was up 2.2 per cent from £18.0bn last year to £18.4bn and group LFL (like for like) sales, excluding fuel, were down 4.2 per cent but on a steadily improving trend over the last two

quarters. This sales momentum continued into the new financial year with sales in the three weeks before Christmas up 2.5 per cent on last year.

The statement added: “Looking through the pandemic, on a three year basis, group LFL sales excluding fuel were up 2.6 per cent, and up 3.4 per cent including fuel. Adjusted EBITDA was £828m, at the top end of the guidance given at Q3 (the third quarter).”

Commenting on outlook, Morrisons said: “During 2022/23, we expect continued cost and other inflationary headwinds, but we are confident that improved trading momentum and our various cost saving programmes will more than offset these, and expect EBITDA (earnings before interest taxation, depreciation and amortisation) to be up year on year. In addition, we have identified several working capital opportunities and are now planning for an improvement of at least £500m in the medium term.

David Potts, the chief executive, said: “In a very difficult period for consumers and businesses alike, we are continuing to do everything we can to keep prices down for customers and to support our colleagues.

“As a vertically integrated retailer, we felt the impacts of last year’s racing inflation more immediately than our competitors and this did have an impact on our pricing position.

“However, since October we have executed a rolling programme of meaningful price cuts, price freezes and fuel promotions for our customers and our competitive position has considerably sharpened. I’m particularly pleased with the impact of the changes to our entry

level range in early January with over 130 Savers prices cut and the range increased, which has been really popular with our customers.