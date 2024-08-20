Morrisons went a 'bit too far' with number of self-checkouts, says CEO

He told The Telegraph that the business is “reviewing the balance between self-checkouts and manned tills” and is looking to remove some from its stores after installing too many.

He said: “Morrisons went a bit too far with the self-checkout. This had the advantage of driving some productivity. However, some shoppers dislike it, mainly when they have a full trolley.”

A spokesman confirmed reports that Morrisons had conducted an analysis of self-checkouts across its store estate and found around 20 stores needed to pull back on the number of terminals.

Morrisons boss Rami Baitiéh admitted the supermarket “went a bit too far” with self-checkouts as it looks to pull back on the technology. (Photo Ian West/PA Wire)

Mr Baitiéh said the retailer’s supermarket in Brough in Yorkshire had recently removed some of its self-checkouts and added four manned tills instead, which saw “colleagues and customers very satisfied with the change”.

Mr Baitiéh joined the group as chief executive in November 2023. He was previously CEO of Carrefour France and is a Colonel of the French Air Force.

Last year, Booths became one of the first supermarket chains in the UK to axe almost all its self-service checkouts as part of a strategy to promote good customer service.

Booths, which is a family owned and operated independent supermarket with stores across Lancashire, Yorkshire, Cumbria, Cheshire and Greater Manchester, said the move was in response to feedback from shoppers.

In a statement issued in November last year, Booths said: “We believe colleagues serving customers delivers a better customer experience and therefore we have taken the decision to remove self-checkouts in the majority of our stores.

"We have based this not only on what we feel is the right thing to do but also having received feedback from our customers. We will retain self-checkouts in two of our stores in the Lake District in order to meet the needs of our customers during very busy periods.