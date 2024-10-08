Morrisons: Yorkshire-based supermarket chain announces drive for 3,000 new staff members ahead of Christmas period
The roles will include customer assistants, home delivery drivers and manufacturing and warehouse operatives.
Morrisons said it would offer a range of flexible working patterns, and that no prior experience was necessary for most of the roles offered.
The company added that In previous years, many temporary colleagues had “gone on to find permanent positions within Morrisons”.
Clare Grainger, group people director at Morrisons, said: “As Morrisons gears up for the festive rush, we’re looking for up to 3,000 additional colleagues to join our talented teams.
"We are looking forward to welcoming these new colleagues who will have a key role in creating and delivering products to make our customers' celebrations special.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.