Supermarket chain Morrisons has announced that it is launching a search for up to 3,000 extra colleagues to work in its stores, food manufacturing sites and logistics operations nationwide to help meet increased demand over the Christmas period.
The roles will include customer assistants, home delivery drivers and manufacturing and warehouse operatives.

Morrisons said it would offer a range of flexible working patterns, and that no prior experience was necessary for most of the roles offered.

The company added that In previous years, many temporary colleagues had “gone on to find permanent positions within Morrisons”.

Supermarket chain Morrisons has announced that it is launching a search for up to 3,000 extra colleagues to work in its stores, food manufacturing sites and logistics operations nationwide to help meet increased demand over the Christmas period. Photo: Victor De Jesus/UNP

Clare Grainger, group people director at Morrisons, said: “As Morrisons gears up for the festive rush, we’re looking for up to 3,000 additional colleagues to join our talented teams.

"We are looking forward to welcoming these new colleagues who will have a key role in creating and delivering products to make our customers' celebrations special.”

