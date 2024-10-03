Morrisons: Yorkshire supermarket chain launches new fresh British food class for children

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children who take the Morrisons Foodmaker & Shopkeeper Tour will now be taught about the journey of British food from farm to store.

Morrisons said it had added the British Food Module to its existing tours to show youngsters where fresh food comes from, teaching them how shorter delivery distances benefit the environment and how choosing British supports local farmers and producers.

Joseph Clark-Bland, community & foundation manager at Morrisons, said: “As a fresh food retailer and British farming’s single biggest customer we think it’s really important that children understand where their food comes from.

“Our stores are full to the brim with British food, and our skilled butchers, bakers and fishmongers serve up fresh British food every day on our Market Street, so we’re in a unique position to help educate children in our local communities on the benefits of eating British, and hopefully inspire the next generation of foodmakers.”

The Foodmaker & Shopkeeper Tours are available to children aged 5 to 9 years, across schools, Scout groups, children’s local community groups and more.

As visiting children tour their local Morrisons store, they are invited to meet Market Street foodmakers, from butchers and bakers to fishmongers.

Following a Market Street walk-around, the new module will finish with educational British food-themed activities in the store café or community room.

The introduction of the ‘British Food Module’ coincides with British Food Fortnight which is taking place between September 20 and October 6.