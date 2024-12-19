Mortens of Ilkley: Hardware store that has traded in Yorkshire since 1937 to close
Mortens was established in 1937 by Ralph Morten, whose wife Barbara ran the business through the war years after he was called up for active service.
The business occupies prominent corner premises on Cunliffe Road, and after the war it expanded to take over the entire block of shops.
However, in a statement which has been posted on Facebook and on the shop's door, the owners of Mortens said they were “devastated” to announce its closure.
It added: “It is with great sadness that we announce Mortens will be closing at the end of this year.
"When we took over the business, we did so knowing it would be tough with the retail climate as it is today.
"However, we were full of hope and confidence that along with our amazing staff we could make it work.
"Unfortunately, this has proved not to be the case. Too many circumstances outside of our control have collectively contributed to us being unable to continue.
"We realise this will come as a huge shock to many and Ilkley as a town. We would like to thank all our loyal customers for their support throughout the years. We are reducing all stock from today.”
The shop once once sold more than 40,000 product lines, selling small items such as lightbulbs alongside cooking utensils, tools and gardening equipment. Staff were often former tradesmen or women with expert knowledge of DIY.
