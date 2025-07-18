Mosborough Central Co-op: Long-awaited village supermarket finally opens its doors after planning row
The Central Co-op store in Mosborough on the outskirts of Sheffield opened its doors on Friday.
The store had originally been due to open last year but council bosses said in January 2024 the structure which had been built did not match what had been agreed at the planning stage. A series of changes to the building were carried out earlier this year.
The store was officially opened by local historian Philip Staton, and children from Mosborough Primary School.
Jayne Smith, Store Manager at Central Co-op’s Mosborough store, said: "We’re delighted to open our store and to begin building a meaningful relationship with the local, vibrant community here.
"This store is more than a place to shop – it’s a hub where people can come together, and we’re committed to making a positive difference in Mosborough.”
A second unit of the building will be occupied by Harrisons Family Vets, with their site expected to open next month.
