Mosborough Co-op: Developers issue statement explaining work on site of long-delayed supermarket

Developers behind a controversial new supermarket in a Yorkshire village whose opening has been delayed by almost a year due to “unacceptable” construction problems say they are hopeful the site will be able to open in the near future.

A planned new Central Co-op store in Mosborough on the outskirts of Sheffield had originally been due to open earlier this year.

But it has stood empty for months after council officials deemed in January there had been “unlawful” changes to the design of the building with an “unacceptable reduction in design quality” compared to what was agreed at the planning stage.

Work has been taking place on the site of a delayed new supermarket in Mosborough

Among the problems highlighted by the council was that the building is 5ft higher than originally approved, while the fascias have been constructed with lower-quality composite cladding instead of the weathered larch or cedar shown on the approved plans.

The report also criticised the “poor workmanship” on the fascias and the unauthorised inclusion of a substation on the site.

A revised planning application was submitted in July and although it is yet to be granted, intensive work has been taking place on the site in the past few days.

In a statement to The Yorkshire Post, a representative of Bar24 said this was not related to the new planning application and instead connected with complying with the existing enforcement notice.

The spokesperson said of the current work: "Cladding that was installed different to the original approval is being removed and drainage works that were undertaken different to the original permission are being removed.

"The work presently being undertaken is simply in order to comply with the enforcement notice, it is not work in connection with the pending planning application.”

The spokesperson added it is hoped the store will be able to open shortly after planning issues are resolved.

“Since submission of the present application there have been considerable discussions with Sheffield Council and it is our belief that all previous concerns have been addressed and planning permission will hopefully be granted in the very near future,” the spokesperson said.

"The prospective tenants are eager to take up occupation as soon as planning permission has been granted and the necessary work to implement the permission have been carried out.

"We are confident that once complete the proposed development will be an asset to the local area and of particular benefit to local residents who will have access to a quality local convenience store.”

The new shop has previously proved controversial even before the planning issues of recent months.

It stands on the site of the former Royal Oak pub, which was pulled down without planning permission in May 2021.

The demolition happened months after toxic waste had been illegally dumped at the site, with chemicals contaminating a neighbouring house.

Bar 24 Ltd was subsequently given permission to build a new supermarket on the site, despite attempts to force the rebuilding of the pub.