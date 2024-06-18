Most North of England workers choosing not to report verbal abuse and harassment at work, report finds
The research also reveals that victims of workplace conflict suffer more from poor mental health and a lack of trust and confidence in management.
Jake Young, research associate at the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, said: “Too many line managers do not receive any people management training, so they lack the skills and knowledge to support their staff effectively and identify and manage any conflict or problems that arise. This is having a detrimental effect on the health of workers and their trust in management.
“It’s important that managers can address the underlying causes of conflict, such as excessive workloads and poor management practices, and put measures in place to support staff and reduce the likelihood of conflict occurring again.”
Among the workers who had experienced conflict at work, only a quarter felt that work impacts their mental health positively, compared to 40 per cent of those who hadn’t experienced any conflict.
Further findings reveal victims of workplace conflict have a stark lack of trust in management to keep them informed and allow them to influence decisions and are more likely to feel like they are not paid fairly, compared to other colleagues. Over a third (37 per cent) said they trusted senior leaders in their organisation to act with integrity, compared with 61 per cent of those who did not experience any conflict at work.
A third felt managers responded to suggestions from employees, compared to 49 per cent of workers who had not experienced conflict at work. 28 per cent felt that managers allow employees to influence final decisions, compared to 41 per cent of staff that had not suffered workplace conflict. 37 per cent felt they got paid fairly, compared to 55 per cent of workers who had not experienced conflict at work.
The CIPD’s Good Work Index surveyed close to 900 workers in Yorkshire and Humber, the North East and North West. The report measures a range of job quality aspects, including the day-to-day experiences of workers and the impact of work on health and wellbeing.
