Most North of England workers choosing not to report verbal abuse and harassment at work, report finds

The research also reveals that victims of workplace conflict suffer more from poor mental health and a lack of trust and confidence in management.

Jake Young, research associate at the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, said: “Too many line managers do not receive any people management training, so they lack the skills and knowledge to support their staff effectively and identify and manage any conflict or problems that arise. This is having a detrimental effect on the health of workers and their trust in management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s important that managers can address the underlying causes of conflict, such as excessive workloads and poor management practices, and put measures in place to support staff and reduce the likelihood of conflict occurring again.”

As many as one in four workers in the north of England have experienced conflict at work over the past year, according to the latest CIPD Good Work Index. Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Among the workers who had experienced conflict at work, only a quarter felt that work impacts their mental health positively, compared to 40 per cent of those who hadn’t experienced any conflict.

Further findings reveal victims of workplace conflict have a stark lack of trust in management to keep them informed and allow them to influence decisions and are more likely to feel like they are not paid fairly, compared to other colleagues. Over a third (37 per cent) said they trusted senior leaders in their organisation to act with integrity, compared with 61 per cent of those who did not experience any conflict at work.

A third felt managers responded to suggestions from employees, compared to 49 per cent of workers who had not experienced conflict at work. 28 per cent felt that managers allow employees to influence final decisions, compared to 41 per cent of staff that had not suffered workplace conflict. 37 per cent felt they got paid fairly, compared to 55 per cent of workers who had not experienced conflict at work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad