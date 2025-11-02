Mother and son duo to launch clothing brand aimed at people enduring treatment for chronic illness
The brand is inspired by the tragic loss of Emily Rhodes, who passed away in April 2019 after a three-year battle with cancer.
The clothing range has been designed to allow easy access during treatments, including radiotherapy, chemotherapy, dialysis, blood tests, blood transfusions, breast checks and intravenous therapy.
Joanne Nicholson said: “I’m privileged to be launching this brand with my son, and I couldn’t do it without him. We saw first-hand the struggle Emily had, not just navigating treatment, but grappling with her fluctuating weight and self-image, while trying to feel comfortable and in control. Because of her perceived body image, she dreaded undressing for treatment, so we hope we can eliminate this feeling for others.”
The venture builds on Ms Nicholson’s previous experience as co-founder and lead designer at And Able, which she set up in 2022 with Claire Myles Wharton.