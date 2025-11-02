Mother and son duo to launch clothing brand aimed at people enduring treatment for chronic illness

Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

Joanne Nicholson said: “I’m privileged to be launching this brand with my son, and I couldn’t do it without him. We saw first-hand the struggle Emily had, not just navigating treatment, but grappling with her fluctuating weight and self-image, while trying to feel comfortable and in control. Because of her perceived body image, she dreaded undressing for treatment, so we hope we can eliminate this feeling for others.”