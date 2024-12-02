Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm posted worldwide retail sales by franchise partners of £121.2m for the six months to September 23, a drop from £137.2m in the same period last year.

The company posted an adjusted pre-tax loss of £1.4m, down from profit of £1.8m last year.

Mothercare said its sales had been affected by “unchanged” and “challenging” trading conditions in the Middle East.

In a statement to the London Stock Exchange, the firm said: “Performance in our Middle Eastern region, especially in our largest single market, remains challenging where the shape of our partner's retail offering in the country continues to adapt to address evolving consumer behaviour, pursuant to ongoing fiscal and legislative changes.”

Clive Whiley, chairman of Mothercare plc, added: “Our results continue to reflect the impact of the continuing uncertainty on our franchise partners' operations in the Middle East.

“We are now focused upon restoring critical mass alongside delivering our remaining core objectives. This is an exciting prospect for all our partners, colleagues and stakeholders as we can finally leave behind the turmoil of recent years that Mothercare has successfully come through."

The company also posted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of £1.7m, a decrease of 53 per cent from the £3.6m the firm posted in the first half of last year.

Net debt also increased to £17.1m for the company, up from £15.8m in the same period in 2023.

Since the end of the half-year, Mothercare announced a new £30m joint venture for the South Asian region and subsequent revised financing arrangements, which it said reduced the firm’s secured debt facilities by 60 per cent to £8m.

The joint venture covers Mothercare's franchise operations in India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Bangladesh, and will replace the previous franchise arrangement which covered India alone.

The firm said that for the financial year ending March 30 2024, its retail sales in India – under the previous franchise arrangements – amounted to approximately £24m and contributed approximately £0.9m to adjusted EBITDA.

Mothercare said that while it will receive revenues at lower rates than previously, it expects the “reinvigorated business to grow strongly and surpass previous revenue levels over the next few years”.

The company sells its products through retail firm Boots in the UK and has franchised stores across the globe.

The latest results come after Mothercare has been working on a transformation plan for a number of years.

The company said in its latest announcement: “Our core objectives over recent years were designed to protect and rebalance the Mothercare brand IP value in a way that also promotes growth in our royalty income: ultimately improving profitability and the covenant of the underlying business, with benefits for both the actuarial pension deficit and stock market rating purposes alike.

“Indeed, we approach 2025 and beyond with a renewed and growing sense of confidence given the multiple opportunities ahead, notwithstanding our ongoing cautious shorter-term outlook, due to the continuing challenges facing our Middle East operations.”