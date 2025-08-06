Motor finance redress: Why a lack of paperwork could pose problems for FCA: Greg Wright

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How many of us still have copies of financial agreements from 2007, the year when we were heard the first rumblings of the impending financial crash? The answer is probably almost nobody, which could pose a headache for regulators who want to help motorists gain justice.

The Financial Conduct Authority is carrying out consultation on an industry-wide compensation scheme after the regulator said many motor finance firms were not complying with rules or the law by not providing customers with relevant information about commission paid by lenders to the car dealers who sold the loans.

The FCA said it will propose rules on how lenders should consistently, efficiently and fairly decide whether someone is owed compensation and how much. It estimates that most people will probably receive less than £950 in compensation.

Industry figures have raised concerns about whether it is possible to have a fair redress scheme that goes back to 2007 when firms have not been required to hold such dated information, and "the evidence base will be patchy at best ". (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

However, doubts have been raised over whether consumers or firms will still have the paperwork that might be needed for a workable motor finance redress scheme.

Stephen Haddrill, director general of the Finance and Leasing Association, said he had concerns about whether it is possible to have a fair redress scheme that goes back to 2007 when firms have not been required to hold such dated information. He said the evidence base will be patchy at best.

“We will be interested to see how the FCA addresses this point in its consultation,’’ he added.

The consultation will launch by early October and, if the compensation scheme goes ahead, the first payments should be made in 2026.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Nikhil Rathi, chief executive of the FCA, acknowledged that the regulator was “going to have to work through those issues in the consultation” where one or the other party doesn’t have all the details.

"That is one of the challenges here,’’ he said. “My message to the industry is – work with us, help us find solutions to some of these issues and don’t try and haggle on every single point. If we want to get this up and running, get trust back into this market, let’s get moving now and sort this out in the consultation.”

The Financial Ombudsman Service can already look at complaints going back to 2007. The FCA has said that people who have already complained do not need to do anything.

Consumers who are concerned that they were not told about commission and think they may have paid too much for their motor finance lending should lodge a complaint now. The regulator has also stressed that people do not need to use a claims management company or law firm. Doing so could cost them around 30 per cent of any compensation paid.

It would be tragic if potentially millions of people are denied justice because paper work has gone missing due to the passage of time. The financial services industry must step up to the plate and display pragmatism by hammering out a compensation package with the FCA that restores trust in this vast and important market.