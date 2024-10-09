Motorpoint: Vehicle retail group announces return to profit as economic pressures ease

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an announcement on its trading performance for the six months ending September 30, the company said it now expects pre-tax profits for the first half of its 2025 financial year to be around £2m, up from a loss of £3.7m in the first half of 2024.

In a statement to the London Stock Exchange, the firm said: “As macroeconomic headwinds eased in H1 FY25, used car prices and margins remained broadly stable and customer sentiment improved. The first reduction of interest rates in August was encouraging and future cuts should further aid profitability.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company added, however, that supply of used vehicles remains subdued, particularly at the “newer end of the market”.

Vehicle retailer Motorpoint Group has announced a return to profitability after the firm said it had seen an easing of macroeconomic pressures. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

It said that despite this, increased customer demand, coupled with the successful execution of its ‘Brilliant Basics’ programme had resulted in a return to profitability in FY25.

Mark Carpenter, chief executive officer of Motorpoint Group PLC, said: "The resilience of the Motorpoint business model has been proven once again and I am delighted to confirm that the successful execution of our Brilliant Basics programme during FY24, alongside the easing of macroeconomic pressures, has resulted in a return to profitability.

The company also announced that its share buyback programme, which commenced on March 11, had been successfully completed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the programme, 3,570,063 ordinary shares in the company were repurchased on the London Stock Exchange for cancellation, at an average price of 139.7 pence per share and a total cost, excluding expenses, of £4.987m.

Motorpoint said the completion of the buyback programme will allow for further investment to support “organic, profitable growth”