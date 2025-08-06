MotorVise highly commended at 2025 Car Dealer Magazine Power Awards

MotorVise Automotive based in North Yorkshire has again been recognised as one of the leading recruitment specialists in the UK’s motor trade, earning Highly Commended in the Recruitment Agency of the Year category at the 2025 Car Dealer Magazine Power Awards.

The accolade highlights the continued success of the automotive consultancy in delivering an innovative, results-driven recruitment service that is transforming how dealerships across the UK hire top talent.

Fraser Brown, founder and managing director of Richmondshire-headquartered MotorVise, said: “This recognition is testament to the effectiveness of our specialist recruitment approach and the dedication of our fantastic team. We’re proud to support dealerships in building high-performing, customer-focused teams, and to be acknowledged for our impact on the industry.”

Unlike traditional recruitment agencies, MotorVise delivers a fully managed service tailored to the needs of the automotive sector. From vacancy advertising to on-site, high-impact assessment days, it handles the full recruitment process, allowing clients to focus solely on selecting the right candidates.

Members of the MotorVise team outside the company’s headquarters

MotorVise’s approach guarantees between 18 and 35 qualified candidates per assessment day, enabling dealerships to hire multiple quality team members in one streamlined process and in the process saving up to 20 hours of administration.

Fraser added: “Our goal is simple: to help dealerships find exceptional people who not only meet the skill requirements, but who can also deliver outstanding customer service. We understand the sector inside-out and work as an extension of our clients’ teams to ensure long-term success.”

This latest recognition follows back-to-back wins as Recruitment Agency of the Year at the Motor Trader Industry Awards.

