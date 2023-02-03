A charity has welcomed planned action from the regulator which aims to stop unscrupulous firms from ruining the lives of vulnerable people by offering bad debt advice.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is set to push ahead with proposals to ban debt packager firms from receiving referral fees from debt solution providers. The FCA initially carried out consultation on a ban in 2021 after the City regulator identified “a lack of adequate management of the conflict of interest between giving advice in the customer’s best interests and recommending an option that makes the firms more money”.

If the proposals are implemented, the measures would end the current debt packager business model and may come in after a short implementation period, the FCA said.

In a statement, the debt charity StepChange said: “The Financial Conduct Authority’s renewed proposals to ban debt packaging firms from accepting referral fees are hugely welcome.

Richard Lane, Director of External Affairs and Operating Subsidiaries at StepChange, said: “With the cost of living crisis leaving so many people vulnerable to problem debt, the FCA’s move to stamp out poor debt advice practices is extremely welcome. In particular, with proposals for the ban on fees to go ahead after a short implementation period, we can expect to see swift, much-needed action that will benefit thousands of consumers.

“It’s also encouraging that the FCA is improving its guidance on the regulated debt advice boundary in relation to referrals to an Insolvency Practitioner or their firm. However further clarification is needed to ensure consumers seeking advice about debt solutions would have the protection of the standards set by the FCA.”

Debt packagers are regulated providers of debt advice, who refer people to debt solution providers. These firms earn money from referral fees paid by solution providers, which can be far higher when consumers are referred to an insolvency practitioner for an individual voluntary arrangement (IVA) or protected trust deed (PTD), than a government scheme such as a debt relief order, the FCA said.

The watchdog said a further short consultation will allow it to update its analysis of the market, by giving an opportunity to comment on the proposed ban of referral fees and provide insight on any new developments in the market. Firms representing two-thirds of the market in customer numbers have either left or suspended their activities since the FCA first raised concerns in July 2021, the regulator said.