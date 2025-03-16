Scarborough and Whitby’s MP hopes that the site of Whitby’s last high street bank can be used ‘positively’ after the rejection of plans for an adult gaming centre.

Following the rejection of plans to convert the Halifax on Whitby’s Baxtergate into an adult gaming centre, the local MP has said that once the bank closes in May, it should be used “for the benefit of the community”.

Luxury Leisure’s proposal to convert the site into a 24-hour gambling venue was rejected by councillors on Thursday (March 13), following more than 500 public objections and a petition that was presented to the House of Commons.

Alison Hume, the MP for Scarborough and Whitby, said: “I was happy to sit in the public gallery of Scarborough Town Hall with Whitby residents as we listened to North Yorkshire councillors vote to reject planning officers’ recommendations to give a mini-casino the go ahead.

“I was happy because councillors from across the political spectrum agreed it was a bad idea to introduce a 24-hour mini-casino to the high street.”

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), she added: “Residents want shops and services rather than a gambling establishment open all night which creates nuisance and noise.

“I hope Luxury Leisure doesn’t bother to appeal the decision but if they do I am certain local residents will continue to oppose it and ensure the premises can be used positively for the benefit of the community.”

Luxury Leisure, trading as Admiral, said it would have invested £500,000 in the property and created 12 full-time equivalent jobs at the gaming centre.

“The proposed 24-hour use will ensure footfall to the town centre,” the firm previously stated.

Asked after the meeting whether the company would appeal the decision, Haris Kasuji, the agent for the application, told the LDRS: “I will go back to my client and it is for them to decide.”

Coun Neil Swannick, representative for Whitby Streonshalh, who spoke against the application at the meeting, said: “It hit a nerve with locals and I’m very pleased that the outcome recognises the views of residents.”

He added: “I don’t know whether they’ll appeal the decision or not, so it might not be the end of the story, but nonetheless we’ll continue to fight this.”