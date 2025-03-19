MP Rachael Maskell meets experts delivering eye and hearing health care on the high street

MP visited local opticians in York to understand further the support they provide their surrounding community.

MP Rachael Maskell has visited Specsavers York to see how its experts deliver hearing and eye care to the local community.

The MP for York Central spoke to the team about the services provided by the locally owned and run store in York – including eye tests, hearing tests, contact lens services and more.

‘It was a pleasure to learn more about how Specsavers York is looking after the local community’s health and supporting the high street, providing valuable jobs in health and retail care,’ says Ms Maskell.

York Central MP, Rachael Maskell and the team at Specsavers York

Eleanor Mace, retail director at Specsavers York, says the visit was an opportunity to highlight the role of community opticians and audiologists.

‘We are proud to be part of our community,’ Eleanor says. ‘We also talked about how, as health care experts, we are ready and able to support the local community by ensuring they have access to more consistent eye and hearing health services.’

She adds that community eye and hearing care experts are ready and able to do even more to support patients and the NHS – with no NHS community audiology service currently commissioned in York.

Specsavers York has also recently expanded its facilities by investing in a new hear care room on the ground floor to meet growing demand and ensure they can accommodate all of their customers – both new and old.

During her visit, the MP for York Central also spoke about the importance of ensuring school children received sight tests. 'This is an important way of ensuring that children can have early correction and support. This can really help children with their learning,’ she says.

Specsavers York is open seven days a week. To book an appointment, visit: www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/york or call the store on 01904 655611.